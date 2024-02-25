Ice Spice Throwback Pics Resurface, Fans Think She Looks Unrecognizable

Old pictures of Ice Spice from long before her rise to fame are circulating on social media. The pictures appear to show the rapper posing at the National Mall in Washington D.C. Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to how different she looks.

“She look like she majored in Political Science and got an internship in DC,” one user on Twitter joked. Another wrote: “Looks better here... Now she's over here doing performances in a t-shirt and thong [laughing emoji] ppl will do literally anything for fame i see.” One more user similar wrote: “Damn she's fine ASF, so this is what it looks like before you sell your soul to Hollywood.” More fans theorized that Ice is an industry plant.

Read More: Ice Spice Wins At The 2024 People's Choice Awards With New Artist Of The Year

Ice Spice Attends People's Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Ice Spice attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

The 24-year-old rapper broke into the mainstream following the release of "Munch (Feelin' U)" in 2022. Within the next year, she collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and PinkPantheress on highly popular songs. Earlier his year, she dropped the single, "Think U the Shit (Fart)," which has since become her most successful solo venture on the Billboard charts. The track precedes her forthcoming debut studio album, Y2K!

Ice Spice Before The Fame

Ice Spice began teasing the project during an appearance on the Today show in January. “It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited,” she said at the time. She added: “I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in, like, two days ago.”Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Spice’s “Devilish” Pink Upside-Down Cross Chain Was A Gift From Playboi Carti

[Via]