Ice Spice Throwback Pics Resurface, Fans Think She Looks Unrecognizable

Fans think Ice Spice has changed dramatically since becoming famous.

BYCole Blake
2023 Governors Ball Music Festival

Old pictures of Ice Spice from long before her rise to fame are circulating on social media. The pictures appear to show the rapper posing at the National Mall in Washington D.C. Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to how different she looks.

“She look like she majored in Political Science and got an internship in DC,” one user on Twitter joked. Another wrote: “Looks better here... Now she's over here doing performances in a t-shirt and thong [laughing emoji] ppl will do literally anything for fame i see.” One more user similar wrote: “Damn she's fine ASF, so this is what it looks like before you sell your soul to Hollywood.” More fans theorized that Ice is an industry plant.

Read More: Ice Spice Wins At The 2024 People's Choice Awards With New Artist Of The Year

Ice Spice Attends People's Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Ice Spice attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

The 24-year-old rapper broke into the mainstream following the release of  "Munch (Feelin' U)" in 2022. Within the next year, she collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and PinkPantheress on highly popular songs. Earlier his year, she dropped the single, "Think U the Shit (Fart)," which has since become her most successful solo venture on the Billboard charts. The track precedes her forthcoming debut studio album, Y2K!

Ice Spice Before The Fame

Ice Spice began teasing the project during an appearance on the Today show in January. “It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited,” she said at the time. She added: “I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in, like, two days ago.”Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Spice’s “Devilish” Pink Upside-Down Cross Chain Was A Gift From Playboi Carti

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.