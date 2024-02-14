Is RiotUSA Straight? Ice Spice Responds To Fan Inquiry About Her Producer

From the very start of her career as a rap diva, Ice Spice's life has changed significantly. She went from being an aspiring rhymer in her early 20s, living in the Bronx, to spending time with figures like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. While some stars on the rise prefer to collaborate with an abundance of beatmakers to build their perfect sound, Spice has consistently worked with RiotUSA, who's been in her life long before she unleashed her 2022 breakout hit, "Feelin' U (Munch)."

Besides making magic together in the studio on songs like "Princess Diana" and "Pretty Girl," the former college classmates also enjoy kicking it when they're not working too. This past weekend, Riot was at the Super Bowl with his favourite femcee, and some fans took note of how good he looked alongside Spice. Some have previously linked them together romantically after the "Deli" hitmaker hinted at being in a relationship last year, though others have their theories that DJ Enuff's son could be a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ice Spice Clarifies Some Things About RiotUSA

Earlier this week, one of Nicki Minaj's Barbz shared a screenshot of the DM they sent to Riot, simply writing, "Yo." The busy creative hasn't yet replied, but the Twitter/X user remained persistent, tagging Spice in hopes of having her facilitate something. "[Put me on] @icespicee_," they pleaded. "He don't like boys," she simply responded, shutting down speculation about her friend's sexuality.

Elsewhere in the news, Ice Spice has the attention of more than one man in the entertainment industry following Super Bowl weekend. The redhead attended alongside Taylor Swift, who was front and center in the news while supporting her man, Travis Kelce. The New Yorker met NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal at the big game too, though he's now facing backlash for his provocative comments about the 24-year-old. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

