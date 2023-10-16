Ice Spice Reveals Why She Wouldn’t Call Herself A “Lyricist”

Ice Spice has a lot to reflect and look back on when it comes to 2023, which was the year she really catapulted to undeniable fame. During a recent, thorough, and engaging interview with Complex, she dished on pretty much everything going on around her, including her next career moves and how her personal life has changed since the fame. However, despite all this success and acclaim, many still take aim at the rapper and believe she doesn't deserve it. Many point to her lyricism and skills as a rapper as "evidence" of this, but it turns out that it's a bit of a misguided critique. After all, not even the "Pretty Girl" MC would consider herself a hardcore hip-hop penwoman, and that's not because of a lack of skill or talent.

"I wouldn't consider myself a lyricist," Ice Spice told the publication during their conversation. "Obviously, lyrics go into music and I do think about them and I do be having bars in my music, but they're just super simple. I want them to be digestible, I don't want them to fly over people's heads and they never catch it."

Is Ice Spice A "Lyricist"? She Doesn't Think So

Furthermore, this is probably the kind of statement that will inspire a lot of debate about the weight behind lyrics. For many, the main factor to consider here is that Ice Spice isn't making music that is meant to serve analysis, messaging, metaphors, symbolism, and the like. As she said, they're simple bars- which can still be catchy, impactful, and impressive- because that's not what she's going for as a whole. If the 23-year-old was instead hopping on Daringer beats and boasting about her lyrical prowess, then it would be a different story.

Meanwhile, with her recent SNL performance fresh in our minds, it's clear that the hype around her isn't dying down anytime soon. Maybe the Bronx native will one day become the lyricist that so many pressure her to be, but that doesn't seem likely. She's much rather serve her own vision and focus on the unique things she can offer. For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, come back to HNHH.

