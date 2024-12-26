Cam'ron Gets Confronted By Thanasis Antetokounmpo In Hilarious Interview Preview

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
PERRIS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Rapper Cam'ron attends Cam'ron's Pynk Mynk Unveiling at Strains on October 21, 2020 in Perris, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Echoing Soundz)
These two have not been the friendliest to each other online.

Cam'ron and Mase's sports commentary show It Is What It Is often leads to online scuffles with certain athletes, and the former has kept up some cheeky Internet banter with Thanasis Antetokounmpo for quite some time. In fact, earlier this week, Killa Cam shared a video of the NBA player confronting him about it in his studio. "TA rắn down on me early at work, It was a joke @thanasis_ante43 you mad nice in [ball emoji]. He said it was all good, but he had a demonic laugh that I didn’t trust. Glad security got there fast," he captioned the clip, which shows them circling around the table as Cam tries to diffuse Thanasis' joking confrontation.

Furthermore, they will release an interview via Cam'ron's Come & Talk With Flee show very soon, which should make for quite the interesting conversation. We wonder if it will circle more around Thanasis Antetokounmpo's career, their online dynamic, or both. In either case, he and his brother Giannis have had a swell 2024 with a lot of highs and lows, making sure to leave space to turn up to rap's biggest hits in the process.

Cam'ron Tries To Diffuse Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Cheeky Jabs

Beyond Thanasis Antetokounmpo, though, Cam'ron also recently hosted 50 Cent on his show, where they discussed their past beef and a whole lot more. For example, Fif retold the story of how Jay-Z apparently didn't want him at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022, the year that 50 performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and more. "I think when it goes past the music itself to the blocking things in business, then I don't understand that," he remarked. Add that onto the massive "Super Bowl discourse" pile of 2024...

In any case, this Cam'ron and Thanasis Antetokounmpo interview should be a really fun one that will surely reflect on their interactions' own past benchmarks. The former continues to show love to his crew via some Dipset reconnections and dish out hot takes on the sports world, so he'll always have something new to comment on. Maybe they will play up a confrontation for laughs or keep things totally calm.

