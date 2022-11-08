The death of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony still haunts the hearts of many people all over the world, even after her mother, Casey, was found not guilty of murdering her little girl during a 2011 trial.

While countless podcasts and true crime fanatics have ripped apart the court case and have done what they can to try to muddy the 36-year-old’s name, she’s finally ready to speak her truth on her own account in a Peacock docuseries due out later this month.

Casey Anthony stands in the courtroom for the entrance of the jury before the start of court in her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that she didn’t kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies is a limited series that will follow “Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanour in the courtroom and her time spent in prison,” as E! News reports.

Creators use behind-the-scenes footage, evidence from the defence, as well as belongings from the Anthony family’s personal archives to give their audience a “never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm.”

“Getting closer to the unbiased thing,” was the most important thing in making the docuseries for showrunner and director Alexandra Dean, she revealed in a press release.

“What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence,” the mastermind behind the camera explained.

Dean added, “I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, November 29th. Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you plan to watch the upcoming docuseries in the comments.

[Via]