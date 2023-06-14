The Weeknd is one of the biggest global superstars in the entire world. Overall, he has sold tens of millions of records and continues to be at the top of his game. However, he is currently garnering a lot of criticism for his acting chops in The Idol. The new HBO show has been streaming fairly well, although the critics absolutely hate it. Moreover, the dialogue and sexual themes in the show are already rubbing people the wrong way. Needless to say, the show is gaining a lot of attention, a lot of it bad.

In case you haven’t noticed, The Weeknd is someone who pays attention to social media. Consequently, you will sometimes find him responding to people on Twitter or Instagram. Recently, however, he talked about The Idol and its reception with GQ Magazine. In the interview, Abel made it clear that his character’s depiction is deliberate. He is meant to be a bad person, and they aren’t sugarcoating that. Furthermore, he is just happy to see people talking about the show.

The Weeknd Speaks

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye performs live at Etihad Stadium as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on June 10, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“I’m loving it. It’s definitely shaken up the culture for sure [laughs]. We knew we were making something dark and controversial but true to what we want to say,” The Weeknd explained. “I just think discussion is healthy, no matter what. To me it’s like, I’m just happy that there’s conversation. That’s important for anything I do, especially this new medium that I’m in.” In the eyes of Abel, there is no such thing as bad press.

With Episode 3 set to drop this Sunday, it will be interesting to see where the show goes from here. Ultimately, season 1 will decide whether or not this is a show that deserves to go on any longer. Let us know your thoughts on The Idol, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

