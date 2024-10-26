Diddy’s Sons Cheer On Their Twin Sisters At Cheerleading Event Amid Father’s Legal Battle

Diddy's kids are sticking together.

It goes without saying that Diddy's family members are going through a lot at the moment. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in New York City last month, where he remains behind bars. He's facing charges related to alleged racketeering and sex trafficking and could be hit with a hefty sentence if found guilty.

Throughout all of this, Diddy's children have been by his side. They've also been sure to be there to support one another, as evidenced by a heartwarming new clip. In it, Diddy's three sons Christian "King" Combs, Justin Combs, and Quincy Brown are seen at their twin sisters Jessie and D’Lila's cheerleading event.

Diddy's Sons Support Their Sisters Amid Their Father's Legal Battle

They all appeared to be in good spirits, cheering the girls on proudly while they made their way onto the football field. “We here !!” King captioned one of the sweet clips from the evening. The post arrives just a few days after Diddy's children released a heartfelt statement about their father's legal battle. In it, they made it clear that they would be sticking by him, and believe justice will prevail.