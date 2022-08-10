Jamie Foxx has responded to the conspiracy theory that he has been replaced with a clone, following his recent health scare. In doing so, he jokingly promoted his new Netflix, They Cloned Tyrone.

“They didn’t clone me but THEY CLONED TYRONE,” Foxx commented on a post from The Shade Room. “See you July 21, only on @netflix.” The rumors of Foxx being cloned were sparked by a photo of the actor’s stunt double taken on the set of the aforementioned film.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Foxx’s health has been the topic of speculation for months, after he spent a prolonged amount of time in the hospital with an undisclosed medical emergency. While his family provided updates on his health throughout, they didn’t go into specifics. Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone costar, John Boyega, recently spoke about Foxx’s health during an interview with PEOPLE. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return,” he said. “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Foxx’s co-producer on the movie, Datari Turner, added: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Jamie Foxx shuts down clone rumors with clever promo tie-in https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/0kcXrW48ig — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 15, 2023

As for They Cloned Tyrone, the film will be hitting Netflix on July 21, 2023. In addition to Foxx and Boyega, the cast also features David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland, and more.

