Jada Pinkett-Smith Memoir Plagued By Disappointing Sales Figures

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been on a massive media run as of late. Overall, it is all because of her brand-new memoir called Worthy. This is a memoir that a lot of folks were interested in. Of course, it is easy to see why this would be the case. Her relationship with Will Smith has been under the microscope for many years at this point. Moreover, people wanted to know about what happened during that fateful night at the Oscars.

In the end, however, Pinkett-Smith ended up giving away the premise of her entire book before it even came out. Instead of letting people read the book and come away with their own headlines, Jada gave them to us for free. Consequently, it should come as no real surprise that the sales for the book have not been great. Simply put, people felt like they'd read the book already. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the memoir has failed to crack the top 100 on numerous charts, including Kindle E-reader, Barnes & Noble, and Publisher's Weekly.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Didn't Get What She Hoped

Based on the reviews from people who did read the book, the content isn't all that much better. Some claimed that the stories were told in a boring fashion. Moreover, there were others who felt like the entire catalog of Red Table Talk episodes does a better job of explaining who Jada Pinkett-Smith is. Needless to say, nothing here was a real co-sign for the book. If you were thinking of picking up the book, it seems like you might just come away feeling a bit disappointed.

