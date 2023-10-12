Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s Past Comments Resurface After News Of Break-Up

In the wake of Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, fans have been resurfacing their comments on their relationship from throughout the years since. In particular, comments on Jada's infamous "entanglement" with August Alsina are popping up.

As for Pinkett-Smith's latest remarks, she explained during Wednesday’s episode of the Today show that the two aren't divorced but have been separated all these years. As for why they haven't made that public until now, she explained: “[We were] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people. And we hadn’t figured that out.” She also recalled: “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith At The Critics Choice Awards

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, March 13, 2022

In 2020, Alsina revealed that he and Jada had a relationship following the aforementioned separation in 2016. While speaking with Angela Yee, he recalled: “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing. I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her."

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Comments Resurface

Later, Will went on Jada's Red Table Talk series to discuss their relationship and the incident with Alsina. “You and I were going through a very difficult time,” Jada recalled. Will joked back: “I was done with your ass.” Check out the resurfaced clips as caught by The Neighborhood Talk above. Also, be on the lookout for further updates on Will and Jada's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

