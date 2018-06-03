never
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Says Will Smith Has Never Been With Another Man Amid RumorsThis is the actress' latest escalation in defense of her partner, following a threat of legal action for these defamatory comments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentLady London Describes Co-Signs From Nas & Busta Rhymes In "On The Come Up"Lady London joins HNHH for the latest episode of "On The Come Up," where she discusses her dream collab, co-signs from Nas & Busta Rhymes, and more. By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCam Newton Explains Why He Wouldn't Hit Brittany Renner's DMsCam Newton wants no part in Brittany Renner's book series.By Jordan Schenkman
- NumbersJ.I.D. Unloads Impressive Collection Of Gold PlaquesJ.I.D recently unboxed an impressive collection of gold plaques, earned for "Never," "Off Deez," and "151 Rum." By Mitch Findlay
- GramNicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion "Shake Sum" On Insta Live, Hint At CollaborationMegan Thee Stallion pegs Nicki Minaj as the GOAT.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Shows Off "Six Pack" While Performing Gospel Version Of "Clout"The Bodak Yellow Church debuts the gospel version of "Clout" behind the scenes.By Devin Ch
- MusicJustin Bieber Fends Off Trivial Rumors Of A Snoop Dogg Feud"Love you to pieces Unc Snoop."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentIce-T Says He's Never Eaten A Bagel Or Drank Coffee In His Life"Law & Order: SVU" fans are actually investigating to see if he's telling the truth.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentJ.I.D For Beginners: 5 Songs To Get You StartedFamiliarize yourself with the brilliance of J.I.D before his inevitable rise.
By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsBow Wow Says He Never Wants To Marry After Dating Ciara, Angela Simmons & MoreHe will only commit to perpetual bachelorhood. By Zaynab
- MusicJ.I.D Explains The Value Of Authenticity In His XXL Freshman ProfileJ.I.D shares what got him his spot on the Freshmen List.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicChris Brown Follows Rihanna On IG Moments After Her Split With Hassan JameelChris Brown is a sneaky lil devil.By Devin Ch