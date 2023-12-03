Jadakiss Blasts Casino For Alleged Racial Profiling After They Kick Him Out

Even though the rapper was spending a lot of money at a spot he was already a patron of, staff told him to leave for unknown reasons.

Jadakiss is one of the most enduring and consistently great rappers in the culture, and a staple of lyricism and work ethic. Still, not everyone is caught up to this reality, and a casino staff recently got his staunch ire for treating him with alleged disdain. Moreover, the New York MC called out The Nomad in Las Vegas after they kicked him out as he gambled for unknown reasons. While he was spending and losing) a lot of money, the venue workers still asked him to leave, which was a bizarre interaction. The LOX legend remarked on his absurd wealth when commenting on his desire to never return, and even alluded to racism being the driving force behind this act.

"That was nasty," the person behind the camera said in the video below. "Don't worry about it, we at 5 million, don't worry. We good, go." "Don't ever gamble at The Nomad ever again!" Jadakiss stated in the clip. "Last Usher show is tomorrow, I don't know what happened. I've been gambling in here since Wednesday, I'm a tax-paying citizen. I've been losing my shirt, socks, everything! They coming to me at the end of the night talking about, 'I need your...' I didn't lose that much, and I didn't win nothing! Is this racial profiling? I'm out of here, I'm never coming back. And I'm a millionaire."

Jadakiss Left Furious After Casino Kicks Him Out: Watch

Even though Jada has an incredible career, he also has plenty of moments like these that are more frustrating– just like anyone else has them. In fact, he recently recalled his worst show ever to Dave East, which was more embarrassing than angering in comparison to this moment. "It was probably our first European tour, late ’90s in London and I ran out of underwear," the 48-year-old recalled. "One of my homies from my block here lived in London too. So I’m like, ‘Yo Nerf, I need some boxers for the show. He’s like, ‘Don’t worry I got you.' We looking and there’s nothing, though. I had a pair of Speedos. I had the worst s**ts ever. It was my worst show ever in life. I felt horrible."

Meanwhile, at least he's enjoying a lot of shows today. The D-Block affiliate recently gave 50 Cent his flowers and praised his The Final Lap Tour. Let's just hope that he doesn't forget this incident the next time they invite him to gamble after a concert. For more news and the latest updates on Jadakiss, come back to HNHH.

