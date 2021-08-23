racial profiling
- MusicJadakiss Blasts Casino For Alleged Racial Profiling After They Kick Him OutEven though the rapper was spending a lot of money at a spot he was already a patron of, staff told him to leave for unknown reasons.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGloRilla Says She Was Racially Profiled At Hotel ValetThe Memphis MC said that she was trying to get her car out of a hotel valet when an employee told her there was no way she owned a Mercedes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMark Curry Accuses Colorado Springs Hotel Of Racial ProfilingThe hotel later apologized to Mark Curry and said they're "using this opportunity to revisit training with our staff, helping to ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values."By Aron A.
- GramGillie Da King Blasts American Airlines For Racial Profiling After He Was Asked If He Was Carrying Illegal NarcoticsGillie Da King accuses American AIrlines of racial profiling after he was singled out on his flight. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Calls Recent Arrest "Character Assassination" & "Racial Profiling"He says with all that he does for his community, the authorities should be showing him love and respect.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTwo Florida Men Charged After Racially Profiling & Attacking Black Teen On CameraThe two men were arrested on felony charges.By Aron A.
- MusicFabolous Allegedly Racially Profiled During Live Interview With Jim JonesThey were on a virtual interview while Fab was sitting in his Rolls and a cop approached asking what he was doing in the area.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Updates Fans Following Amsterdam ArrestAri Lennox says she's "safe" following her arrest in Amsterdam.By Alex Zidel
- GramTammy Rivera Claims She Was Racially Profiled By CVSThe media personality is tired of discrimination. By Nancy Jiang
- MusicYung Bleu Apologizes To Georgia Police Officers Following His ReleaseYung Bleu backtracks on his racial profiling accusations against the Gainesville Police Department and places the blame on Absolute Trailers.By Joshua Robinson
- GramYung Bleu Released On Bond Following Georgia Arrest: "Back Free"He gives an update on his run-in with Georgia officers after accusing them of racial profiling.By Erika Marie
- GramYung Bleu Accuses Georgia Cops, Business Of Racial Profiling As He Shops For TourBleu was out looking for trailers for his Moon Boy Tour and a business called the police on him. Fans quickly plummeted the business's ratings online.By Erika Marie