Jack Harlow To Appear On New Song With BTS Member Jung Kook

Earlier this year, Jack Harlow released his new album Jackman. The project was short but it spawned hit songs like "They Don't Love It" and "Common Ground." Now, Harlow is back with new music coming soon and he's teaming up with a surprise collaborator. BTS member and K-pop mega-star Jung Hook has become a surprise ally of Harlow's. Across the past week, the pair have been interacting on Twitter. That included a picture Harlow shared earlier today of Jung Kook in his home of Louisville, Kentucky.

Over the weekend Jung Kook performed at Global Citizen Fest. During the show, he brought out Latto, another rapper he's collaborated with this year. The pair teamed up on the song "Seven" which immediately shot up to number one on the Hot 100. The song made Latto the first rapper to hit the number-one spot on the chart in all of 2023 until Doja Cat and Drake later joined her. Now, Jack Harlow is looking for some of the same success. Earlier today Jung Kook dropped a trailer for the pair's new single "3D." Fans won't have to wait long to hear the full thing either, as it's scheduled to drop later this week. Check out the trailer below.

Jack Harlow And Jung Kook Collab Dropping Friday

Last month, Jack Harlow released another new visual accompaniment to his new album. The first song on the record's second half, "Denver," got a fitting video full of spare wilderness and mountain scenery. It was the third song from the album to receive a music video following "They Don't Love It" and "Gang Gang Gang."

Later this year, Harlow is going on a 6-date tour of his entire home state of Kentucky. The shows are taking place across the state in late November and early December. What do you think of Jack Harlow teaming up with Jung Kook for a new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

