K-Pop Star Performs Nicki Minaj Perfectly During Interview

K-Pop star Giselle surprised fans during a recent interview when she broke out a perfect rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World". The only things that Giselle misses are the vocal tags of Ice Spice, who featured on the song. Safe to say that Giselle's fans were absolutely gagging over the performance.

However, it's not the first K-Pop link for Nicki and Spice. A fan mashup of Spice and K-Pop group XG recently went viral on social media. The video was originally posted to YouTube in February 2023 and presents a fairly flawless mashup of "In Ha Mood" and "Shooting Star". However, the video is gaining new traction thanks to Daniel Takedea, whose project direction work with Rolling Stone, GQ, Vogue, and more landed him on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. "Wait, this XG x Ice Spice remix is ​​amazing!!" Takedea wrote in Japanese on X, formerly Twitter. The video also incorporates Spice's "Bikini Bottom" as part of its visuals.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Laughs Off Allegations She's Broke

Fans Brawl At Nicki Minaj Rolling Loud Set, Rumors That It Involved Bardi Gang Emerge

Elsewhere, the Rolling Loud set of Minaj was derailed slightly as several brawls broke out amongst the audience. Several videos of the various fights quickly spread on social media. However, this was then quickly conflated with an unsubstantiated report that the fight was a result of Barbz jumping Cardi B fans, known colloquially as the Bardigang. Despite this, there are no reports to confirm that this actually the case.

Nicki was performing at Rolling Loud as part of her Pink Friday 2 tour. The tour runs until July 14, when Minaj will close out with a performance at the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium. This includes Minaj headlining Wireless Fest in London, a performance she is very excited about. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival. This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see," Minaj wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On Pink Friday 2 Tour

[via]