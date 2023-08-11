Coi Leray Treats Fans To Even More Thirst Traps On Instagram

Coi Leray has begun regularly treating her fans to thirst traps on Instagram. Multiple times in just the past few weeks she’s done exactly that. Earlier this month she shared some underwear mirror selfies with fans, though some of them were more focused on what she was wearing than how well she was wearing it. She followed that up by showing off a new tattoo she got on Instagram a few days later. The tattoo fittingly flaunts her own name on the back of one of her legs in a bubbly, adorable font.

Now in her new selfies, the blue hair she debuted last month has shifted to a new green color. The post shows four pics of Coi posing outside with some bright red trucks and a bright red and orange lollipop. One thing many fans noticed is once again what she’s wearing. She’s sporting a crop top from K-Pop band Tomorrow x Together, who recently made a major splash with their performance at Lollapalooza. Unsurprisingly given the dedication of K-Pop fans, many showed up in the comments to show Coi love for her support. The caption of the post reads a simple “Take a trip up to the hills, catch a vibe baby.”

Coi Leray’s K-Pop Cosign

Earlier this year Coi Leray took issue with a mention of her on a hit song. Latto and Cardi B’s track “Put It On Da Floor Again” has a bar specifically referencing Coi. Despite fan’s repeated insistence that she doesn’t even understand what the line means, she’s continued to publicly express her issues with it.

In a recent song snippet she posted to TikTok, she appears to aim back at Latto. In the clip of the song she appears to say “Hop up on that couch and roll lil Latto out the bag.” Once again that resulted in her fans insisting that she still doesn’t understand the original line. The song hasn’t been released yet but many speculate on whether or not the Latto diss will ultimately be included. What do you think of Coi Leray’s newest thirst traps? Let us know in the comment section below.

