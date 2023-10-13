Young Thug Shares Intriguing New Song “From A Man”

Young Thug is a legend when it comes to the current generation of rappers. Overall, he is someone who was able to change the game with his flows. Moreover, he has some incredible projects and some iconic songs. Unfortunately, he is currently in jail as part of the ongoing YSL RICO case. This case hasn't seen much progress over the last few months. However, many are holding out hope that he can get out, soon.

Since being incarcerated, Thugger has given us the album Business Is Business. The project dropped a few months ago, and today, he is back with a new song. This track is called "From A Man," and interestingly enough, it is a companion piece to the song "From A Woman," which is by Mariah The Scientist. Overall, fans were excited to listen to this new song, and they definitely won't be disappointed.

Young Thug Spits Bars

Throughout the track, Young Thug gives us some epic bars that feel like they are going forever. His verse is very much like a freestyle, although the chorus that bookends the song does a great job of showcasing Thug's well-known vocal talent. The production is solid as well, making this another solid release for the Atlanta legend. Hopefully, we hear more from him soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I ain't one of the greats then tell me who it is

I been focusin' on my babies just 'cause they my kids

I took off all my necklaces, couldn't see the plot twist

Magnificent purposes, you could tell by the Letterman

I'm turned up on medicine

