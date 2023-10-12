Young Thug Announces “From A Man” Dropping At Midnight Tonight

Young Thug already dropped BUSINESS IS BUSINESS this year, but it seems like that won't be his only release for 2023. Moreover, he just took to Instagram to announce what seems like a new song titled "From A Man" dropping tonight (Thursday, October 12) at midnight. As such, the Atlanta trap innovator is going to feed fans at least one more time this year as he continues to work out his RICO case with YSL from behind bars. Of course, this got fans incredibly excited, especially considering all the great new music this week that's also dropping in just a few hours. Whatever "From A Man" is, hopefully he sticks the landing with another display of why he's one of the greatest artists in the game right now.

In fact, that's not all that Jeffery Williams will be a part of when it comes to new releases. For example, he will appear in a new music video from his flame Mariah The Scientist, who teased the visuals on social media recently. Apart from new music, though, there's unfortunately not a lot of updates we can provide when it comes to Young Thug. The RICO case is moving incredibly slowly amid a difficult jury selection process, codefendants getting severed from the main trial, and a slew of other issues.

Young Thug's "From A Man" Coming Out Tonight

Even though this is disheartening, at least other narratives concerning the YSL arrests seem to be dwindling in animosity. The biggest example of this is Gunna, who many fans think had a falling out with Thugger after he took a plea deal in the case. However, Young Thug's father clarified that he still has a lot of love for his Drip Season colleague, and that he didn't damage the case at all. With Wunna still showing love to him every chance he gets, maybe things aren't as bad around this "snitching" instance as a lot of social media initially thought.

Hopefully that's the case, and hopefully "From A Man" proves to be a stellar addition to the 32-year-old's catalog and career. Even if it isn't, fans will understand why, and there are clearly higher priorities in his life right now. Still, it's nice to get some form of update, as 2024 might see a conclusion to all this. For more news and the latest updates on Young Thug, check back in with HNHH.

