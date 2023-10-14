Benji. Comes Through With R&B Laced EP “Love Gun” With Spillage Village

The supergroup of Spillage Village may be the most underrated of all of the newer collections of talent. EarthGang, JID, 6LACK, and more headline this assembling of all-stars. However, there is one newer member of the team, Benji. You might want to start getting used to hearing this guy's name because he possesses serious range. This is HNHH's first time covering this artist's solo material, so let us give you a quick rundown of who Benji. is. According to his Spotify profile, he was born Ian Benjamin Welch.

Benji. hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with music playing a major role in his earlier years. Over time, he became a self-taught musician, producer, artist, and live performer as well. A lot of his sound draws inspiration from soul and hip-hop, psych-rock as well as funk. We briefly mentioned that this is the first time we have talked about his solo work. But, Benji. did land on the "Bobby Boucher" single with Spillage Village.

Listen To Love Gun From Benji. And Spillage Village

He also has an album under his belt, Smile, You're Alive!, back in 2021. Now, two years later, he is back with a quick four-track EP, Love Gun. This collection of songs sees Benji. belt out some very well-sung R&B/soul cuts with Spillage Village backing him. If you are looking for a new bubbling artist that is still finding their way into the mainstream, check out this EP. You will not be disappointed.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP from Benji., Love Gun? Do you think Benji. has the potential to blow up very soon? Which track is your favorite on this four-track listen? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Benji., as well as all of the hottest project releases.

Love Gun Tracklist:

Terms & Conditions (feat. Will Juergens & Cam Chambers) Josephine Sadé Jorja

