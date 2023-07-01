Mariah The Scientist: Pioneering A New Wave Of R&B

R&B has gained a reputation in recent times for its monotonous sound and lack of uniqueness. Enter Mariah the Scientist, the songstress capturing hearts with her sultry, honest music. She’s steady on the rise, gaining attention for her genuine sound and vocal and lyrical vulnerability. It’s hard to believe that once upon a time, a music career wasn’t even on her radar.

Like many other R&B stars, Mariah the Scientist was part of a choir growing up. She’s utilized all her life’s musical elements and influences to create some interestingly candid stories. The personal side to the bulk of her work is what makes her a standout in today’s industry of hit-seeking musicians. Today, the Atlanta-born and raised artist is rising to mainstream fame, and she’s taking her emotive diary of experiences along the way.

Background & Early Success

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 28: Mariah the Scientist attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sharing a first name with one of the world’s biggest superstars might come with challenges in the same industry. Regardless, Mariah the Scientist’s interesting name isn’t just some attempt to be different. Born Mariah Amani Buckles, the singer grew up in a house of structure and academics. Before pursuing a music career, she was on a biology scholarship, hoping to become a pediatric anesthesiologist.

In a truly unique tale, Mariah revealed to Billboard that she first recorded original music to impress a guy she liked. “I thought it would be a really nice gift, and he for sure took it for granted,” she said of her experience giving him an iPod filled with her songs. This marked a significant moment for her, leading her to record more original music. After releasing her debut EP, To Die For, on SoundCloud, she was discovered by Tory Lanez. She signed with his One Umbrella label and RCA Records and released her debut project, Master, with them.

Mariah The Scientist’s Musical Evolution

Mariah the Scientist began to make more waves after the release of her debut album Master. Songs like “Beetlejuice” and “Reminders” received substantial airplay, leading to a series of live performances. While her studio work has been significantly praised, Mariah the Scientist failed to resonate with fans with her live performances.

Taking the criticism with stride, Mariah has worked hard to improve her live performances. Following the release of her second album, Ry Ry World, the singer’s musical growth became evident. The experimental project featured a brighter storytelling style with sprinkles of optimism. It also fueled rumors of a relationship with Young Thug, who was a featured artist on the album.

The Future

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mariah the Scientist performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

In 2022, Mariah the Scientist released her second EP, Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission. The album has enjoyed moderate success and further pushes the singer to the forefront of today’s R&B scene. She embarked on a headlining tour to promote the album and continues to grow her loyal fanbase with her new music. Now an independent artist, Mariah the Scientist releases music through her label, Buckles Laboratories.

