Lil Yachty is showing how versatile he is once again this weekend on his latest track, "Murda." This is the third release from him in 2025 as it follows up on his two pack with Veeze "Can't Be Crete Boy / Sorry Not Sorry." However, the Georgia native also dropped his first tape with label mates over at Concrete Rekordz.
Moreover, if you want to count his recent wave of unreleased cuts on his SoundCloud, you could do that too.
But with every brand-new drop, Lil Yachty fans' demands for a new album have grown louder. That's the case this time as well with "Murda." "Lil yatchy needs to drop an album immediately," a YouTuber commenter writes under the Lyrical Lemonade visual for the single. "Yachty always evolving bruh," another adds.
Truer words have never been said as Lil Boat supporters are dubbing this an emotional drill track. "Murda" does possess a more somber tone, but that's because he's giving his competition a grim heads up. "They know when we get to the city they all get alerted, midnight bell / Pull up, what's that smell? (Phew) / I'm the sh*t with a house on the hill (Mhmm)."
Yachty's deadpan deliver sells the cold-blooded nature of the record as he lays out how he's going to execute his master plan of rising to the top. Additionally, the equally frigid sample of Maggie Rogers' "Alaska" is also a perfect fit.
Spin this new Yachty joint immediately, down below.
Lil Yachty "Murda"
Quotable Lyrics:
Creepin' down, late night
My windows down, I want 'em to see me (Whoo)
Yes, that n**** from TV
Rich of the rich, opposite of your B-D (Exactly)
Benefit of comin' on the P-J, I can't be PG, I need ya greazy
Real codeine collector, dawg, I sip more drank than Weezy