Lil Yachty Is Out To "Murda" His Competition On Devious Single

BY Zachary Horvath 57 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-yachty lil-yachty
Ever since Lil Yachty experimented on "Let's Start Here." in 2023, it seems that more times than not, his left-field efforts deliver.

Lil Yachty is showing how versatile he is once again this weekend on his latest track, "Murda." This is the third release from him in 2025 as it follows up on his two pack with Veeze "Can't Be Crete Boy / Sorry Not Sorry." However, the Georgia native also dropped his first tape with label mates over at Concrete Rekordz.

Moreover, if you want to count his recent wave of unreleased cuts on his SoundCloud, you could do that too.

But with every brand-new drop, Lil Yachty fans' demands for a new album have grown louder. That's the case this time as well with "Murda." "Lil yatchy needs to drop an album immediately," a YouTuber commenter writes under the Lyrical Lemonade visual for the single. "Yachty always evolving bruh," another adds.

Truer words have never been said as Lil Boat supporters are dubbing this an emotional drill track. "Murda" does possess a more somber tone, but that's because he's giving his competition a grim heads up. "They know when we get to the city they all get alerted, midnight bell / Pull up, what's that smell? (Phew) / I'm the sh*t with a house on the hill (Mhmm)."

Yachty's deadpan deliver sells the cold-blooded nature of the record as he lays out how he's going to execute his master plan of rising to the top. Additionally, the equally frigid sample of Maggie Rogers' "Alaska" is also a perfect fit.

Spin this new Yachty joint immediately, down below.

Read More: Clipse GQ Interview Takeaways: What We Learned

Lil Yachty "Murda"

Quotable Lyrics:

Creepin' down, late night
My windows down, I want 'em to see me (Whoo)
Yes, that n**** from TV
Rich of the rich, opposite of your B-D (Exactly)
Benefit of comin' on the P-J, I can't be PG, I need ya greazy
Real codeine collector, dawg, I sip more drank than Weezy

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour: Every Record He Broke

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
Uncle Murda's Album Release Party Music Uncle Murda Hands Drake An L While Decimating Rick Ross & J. Cole In "Rap Up 2024" 4.8K
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1080