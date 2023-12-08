Sauce Walka Uses Car Crash Arrest To Give Safety PSA To The Youth

Sauce Walka wants to use his personal lived experience to show folks a better way forward and to learn from his mistakes. Moreover, due to a recent arrest that ended in a car crash going at 130 miles per hour, he wants the youth to not take the importance of safety for granted. The rapper recently published a since-deleted video on Thursday (December 7) showing his beat-up car after the accident. In it, he remarked on the importance of security and safety, and even said that not all police are bad, as some helped him when he was in danger.

"Kids never do this stup*d s**t!" Sauce Walka's post's caption began. "Learn from my experiences ALWAYS WEAR YOUR SEATBELTS! Listen to yo parents advice! Never SNITCH but don’t be disrespectful or aggressive to law enforcement you can lose your LIFE or your FREEDOM! ALL COPS Are not bad cops, have some understanding but never break the CODE of informational silence! Appreciate every moment u live life and every person that loves you genuinely! BE GRATEFUL! BE ACCOUNTABLE of mistakes! Never slip on your own DRIP! Keep saucing but have control of your flava and your actions! Last but not least GET YOU SOME MONEY AND SAVE MORE THEN U SPEND!"

Read More: Sauce Walka Responds To Charleston White's Macing Claims

Sauce Walka Shows Wrecked Car In PSA For The Kids: Watch

"I want to tell all my fans that I appreciate y’all for your care and concern,” Sauce Walka said in a video shortly after his arrest, speaking on both his legal situation for avoiding detention and the crash itself. “I’m good, I’m straight. I made it through a catastrophic accident and the Super Saiyan that I am, I’m still here, I’m good, I’m healthy and will continue to be wealthy. Right now, I’m incarcerated but I should be getting out soon. I’ma drop a video for y’all ’cause I know y’all miss me. And I’ve been working hard so I’ve got some more work I’ma drop for y’all."

Meanwhile, the DAT BOY DEN artist is supposed to appear in court today (Friday, December 8) to handle this issue. It's still quite unclear whether it will be an arduous battle or a quick resolution. Either way, it seems like he's prepared for whatever comes his way. For more news and the latest updates on Sauce Walka, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Sauce Walka Wouldn't Ever Work With 6ix9ine, Not Even For A Billion Dollars

[via]