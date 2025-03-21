Trouble's Killer Pleads Guilty To 2022 Shooting And Receives Prison Sentence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 353 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Trouble Killer Pleads Guilty Prison Sentence Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 13: Rapper Trouble attends Revolt Weekend Kickoff at Allure on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Trouble was an Atlanta MC known for his independent mixtapes and big-name collaborations with the Migos, Drake, and more.

After turning himself in almost three years ago, Jamichael Jones pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble – real name Mariel Semonte Orr – according to Atlanta News First. He entered the plea in Rockdale County court on Friday (March 21), when jury selection was set to take place. Per the agreement, prosecutors dropped the following charges against Jones: family violence battery, possessing a gun during a felony, malice murder, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault. He received a 20-year sentence for the murder conviction. The murder occurred on June 5 of 2022 near a Conyers, Georgia apartment complex, where police found the MC with a gunshot wound at 3:20 AM local time.

34-year-old Trouble then passed away in a hospital. According to law enforcement authorities, he had visited a woman but faced a domestic altercation. When Jones confronted Orr about it, as Jones had a past relationship with the female friend in question, this led to the fatal shooting. Per Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, Jones' mother pleaded with him to turn himself into authorities before he finally did so a few days after the murder.

Read More: Woman With Trouble When He Was Killed Speaks Out On IG: “My Story Will Be Told”

RIP Trouble

"I didn’t get to tell my boy 'Thank you,'" Boosie Badazz tearfully remarked at Trouble's funeral service in September of 2022. "So, I want to tell Trouble thank you. He always supported me. That was my n***a and I’m hurting for y'all because I’m hurting for five years. You know, I wasn’t with him 30 years, so I just want to tell that n***a thank you. That was my boy and I just want to tell him thank you. That was my boy."

"Trouble was my dawg!" Bow Wow penned as one of many tributes to the late rapper's memory back when he passed. "Pulled up anywhere I was at, didn't care if it was last minute, he was there. I can't believe this... What is going on, man! My condolences to his family. Bro had kids man!" "Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually," Lil Duval remarked. "And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain’t gon front."

Read More: Fans Believe Soulja Boy Dissed Trouble On Instagram Live

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1173
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 5.5K
News Authentic 295