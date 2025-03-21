Trouble's Killer Pleads Guilty To 2022 Shooting And Receives Prison Sentence

After turning himself in almost three years ago, Jamichael Jones pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble – real name Mariel Semonte Orr – according to Atlanta News First. He entered the plea in Rockdale County court on Friday (March 21), when jury selection was set to take place. Per the agreement, prosecutors dropped the following charges against Jones: family violence battery, possessing a gun during a felony, malice murder, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault. He received a 20-year sentence for the murder conviction. The murder occurred on June 5 of 2022 near a Conyers, Georgia apartment complex, where police found the MC with a gunshot wound at 3:20 AM local time.

34-year-old Trouble then passed away in a hospital. According to law enforcement authorities, he had visited a woman but faced a domestic altercation. When Jones confronted Orr about it, as Jones had a past relationship with the female friend in question, this led to the fatal shooting. Per Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, Jones' mother pleaded with him to turn himself into authorities before he finally did so a few days after the murder.

RIP Trouble

"I didn’t get to tell my boy 'Thank you,'" Boosie Badazz tearfully remarked at Trouble's funeral service in September of 2022. "So, I want to tell Trouble thank you. He always supported me. That was my n***a and I’m hurting for y'all because I’m hurting for five years. You know, I wasn’t with him 30 years, so I just want to tell that n***a thank you. That was my boy and I just want to tell him thank you. That was my boy."

"Trouble was my dawg!" Bow Wow penned as one of many tributes to the late rapper's memory back when he passed. "Pulled up anywhere I was at, didn't care if it was last minute, he was there. I can't believe this... What is going on, man! My condolences to his family. Bro had kids man!" "Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually," Lil Duval remarked. "And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain’t gon front."