Digga D Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Cannabis After Instagram Live Arrest

Wooyoungmi : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Digga D attends the Wooyoungmi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
A judge has adjourned Digga D's case until July.

In February of this year, Digga D was livestreaming on Instagram from his home in Lincoln when authorities forcefully raided the property and arrested him. Clips from the stream quickly went viral. In them, he can be heard shouting at police as they made their way through his home, with dogs and drones only adding to the chaos. The UK-based drill artist has been behind bars in London ever since, accused of smuggling and supplying cannabis.

Now, he's appeared virtually at Lincoln Crown Court from prison, where he pleaded guilty to both. Prosecutors refused to accept the basis of his pleas, and the judge adjourned the case until July 8. At that point, Digga D will learn whether or not he'll stand trial.

Digga D To Appear In Court Again In July

Digga D performs at Royal Albert Hall on October 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Unfortunately, these are far from the only legal issues Digga D has faced since rising to popularity in 2018. The performer was given a Criminal Behavior Order, meaning that authorities regulate the release of his music. Aside from having to get permission to release new material, he's forbidden from writing about real-life incidents, and from using London postcodes. He's also required to wear a tracking device, check in with a probation officer every three hours, and avoid certain individuals he's not allowed to associate with.

Digga D's incarceration hasn't stopped him from getting involved in rap beef, however, as he was recently dissed by Central Cee on "CC Freestyle." Digga responded to the diss Instagram community page, reminding his longtime rival that he's not Drake or Kendrick Lamar. "N***as like sneak dissing in the UK,” he wrote. “I shouldn’t even say n***as." What do you think of Digga D pleading guilty to drug charges following his February arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

