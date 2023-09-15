Digga D Uploads Chilling Video Of Alleged Murder Attempt Against Him

Digga D recently took to social media to share just how close his alleged recent close brush with death was. Moreover, the U.K. MC uploaded two pictures and a video that seem to depict an attempt on his life, and it's chilling footage all things considered. One of these includes a video that quickly cuts out after you hear shots ringing out from outside the vehicle. In addition, Digga posted pictures of a Mercedes Benz SUV with bullet holes in it, showing presumed evidence of the attack. "Cherish God More," he wrote as his post's caption alongside a prayer hands emoji, acknowledging how lucky he is to have escaped harm's way.

Considering the violent subject matter of much of the drill scene in the region, stories like these don't get any less scary. It also came at what should be a celebratory time in the London rapper's life, as he just released his album Back To Square One in late August. This new footage from Friday (September 15) shows that things could've taken a very nasty turn. Fortunately, it seems like the 23-year-old is safe and sound, and he elaborated on the experience on his Instagram Story.

Digga D Shares Haunting Murder Attempt Footage

"What soldier you know goes to war & don’t get shot or shot at," Digga D wrote on the social media platform. "Most these punk uk rappers have experienced it & are embarrassed to talk about it cause they don’t stand on business! They rather just show u the good side. I’d rather show you the Real side. Remember death is a place of no return. Don’t go out wrong trying to impress a bunch of people that will forget about you. Whatever religion you are, keep praying no matter what Cherish God More CGM."

Meanwhile, the "G Lock" artist might be moving away from this violent lifestyle, at least artistically. Recently, he declared that he was done with drill, and teased a more dancehall-inspired cut to shift gears. With this in mind, no matter what musical route he takes, we hope that he doesn't face more situations like these. For more news and the latest updates on Digga D, keep checking in with HNHH.

