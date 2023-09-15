Digga D Uploads Chilling Video Of Alleged Murder Attempt Against Him

The U.K. rapper posted a video in which you can hear shots ringing out, plus pictures of an SUV with bullet holes in it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Digga D Uploads Chilling Video Of Alleged Murder Attempt Against Him

Digga D recently took to social media to share just how close his alleged recent close brush with death was. Moreover, the U.K. MC uploaded two pictures and a video that seem to depict an attempt on his life, and it's chilling footage all things considered. One of these includes a video that quickly cuts out after you hear shots ringing out from outside the vehicle. In addition, Digga posted pictures of a Mercedes Benz SUV with bullet holes in it, showing presumed evidence of the attack. "Cherish God More," he wrote as his post's caption alongside a prayer hands emoji, acknowledging how lucky he is to have escaped harm's way.

Considering the violent subject matter of much of the drill scene in the region, stories like these don't get any less scary. It also came at what should be a celebratory time in the London rapper's life, as he just released his album Back To Square One in late August. This new footage from Friday (September 15) shows that things could've taken a very nasty turn. Fortunately, it seems like the 23-year-old is safe and sound, and he elaborated on the experience on his Instagram Story.

Read More: Babyface Ray Teams Up With Digga D On “Goofies”

Digga D Shares Haunting Murder Attempt Footage

"What soldier you know goes to war & don’t get shot or shot at," Digga D wrote on the social media platform. "Most these punk uk rappers have experienced it & are embarrassed to talk about it cause they don’t stand on business! They rather just show u the good side. I’d rather show you the Real side. Remember death is a place of no return. Don’t go out wrong trying to impress a bunch of people that will forget about you. Whatever religion you are, keep praying no matter what Cherish God More CGM."

Meanwhile, the "G Lock" artist might be moving away from this violent lifestyle, at least artistically. Recently, he declared that he was done with drill, and teased a more dancehall-inspired cut to shift gears. With this in mind, no matter what musical route he takes, we hope that he doesn't face more situations like these. For more news and the latest updates on Digga D, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Digga D Drops Off His New Project “Made In The Pyrex”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.