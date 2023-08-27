Digga D’s Fourth Album “Back To Square One” Is Here

UK rising rap phenom Digga D returns with another new project for the fans who have been riding with him. Back To Square One is a 15-song 39-minute-long offering that provides plenty of solid tracks throughout. The genres dabbled in here include UK drill, British hip-hop, and elements of trap. Only two features appear on Digga D’s latest effort with Potter Payper rapping on Facade. Then, M Huncho is a feature on song eight called “Baby Mums Crib.”

The opening title “Fighting For My Soul” is one of the best moments here, setting up the album for the rest of the way. One of the best sequences of bars comes from the first verse where Digga D raps, “So, I’m mindful when I talk, ’cause if not, they’ll cancel me to be spiteful, it’s all a cycle / My head’s chipped, so I smoke my weed -ital / Need a break from prison like Michael / It’s all about survival, ask my rival / Shoot on arrival, make his destination final.” There is other quality here such as the most popular track “Energy” with over 26 million streams.

Read More: Drake Drops “For All The Dogs” Merch, Fan Grabs His Neck During Tour Stop

Digga D Explains The Meaning Behind The Project

Besides providing heat on Back To Square One, Digga delves into the inspiration behind it. In a sit down with Apple Music he says, “Before drill, there was rap, and I’m taking it back there for this project.” He continues, “But there’s a double meaning, too. I’m also going back home to Powis [Square] in West London, where I’m from. A lot has changed for me as I’ve grown up and learned different things, and I have more faith now. Not that I never had any before, but I feel like I’m more in tune with myself now, and you can hear it.” Digga certainly sounds like he has a new mindset here and its prevalent from the start.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Digga D, Back To Square One? Do you think he is up next in the UK rap scene? Which project is his best one? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always be sure to keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Back To Square One Tracklist:

Fighting For My Soul Me & Kinz I’m From… Soft Life Facade with Potter Payper Energy Braids Baby Mums Crib with M Huncho DTF Fuck Drill Bine On ‘Em Kindness For Weakness Burn Bridges Cherish God More West To North West

Read More: Keke Palmer’s Tattoo Of Darius Jackson’s Birthday Revealed In Spicy New Photos, Social Media Reacts