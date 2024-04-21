Desiigner Mixes Country & Trap On "Big Dawg"

Desiigner was one of those rappers that was being painted as a one hit wonder. On top of that label, he was also mistakenly being referred to as Future early on in his career. If you ask most casual listeners of the genre about the first time they heard "Panda" they will most likely tell you they thought it was Pluto. For a brief moment, he proved the doubters wrong. But lately Desiigner has gotten lost in the shuffle, and know he is looking to make some stylistic changes on "Big Dawg."

That switch-up sees him trying his hand at blending country and trap music. This is not anything groundbreaking for hip-hop, but it is cool to see Desiigner experiment a bit. Country and rap crossing paths has become more popular as of late with acts like Shaboozey and JaeyBxrd making some waves. So, it makes sense to continue to push those ideas forward.

Listen To "Big Dawg" By Desiigner

While he has not dropped a new album since 2018's L.O.D., hopefully all of these singles mean something bigger is on the way. In 2024, Desiigner has already dropped four solo efforts, with the most recent, "Drip Check," hitting streaming just last Friday. But while we are optimistic, he has been prolific in years prior and has not dropped an album. For now, check out "Big Dawg" and tell us what you think.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Big Dawg" by Desiigner? Is this his best song as of late, why or why not? Which element of the track did you find to be most enjoyable and why? Do you think he is getting ready for a new album soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Desiigner. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big dawg, had to do it, I had to show you

Big dawg, you a bad broad if I post you

Money addin' up, it's addin' up like it's 'posеd to ('Posed to)

We don't talk if it ain't money, antisocial (Antisocial)

I was waitin' for that bag еnough to get close to (Close to)

I been trappin' 'round the world to get close to you

