Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in a very odd predicament over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, the NFL star was set to take an American Airlines flight out of Miami to Los Angeles. In the end, however, OBJ was scored off of the flight, and he had to make different arrangements.

It was eventually reported that flight staff was concerned about the wide receiver. American Airlines claims Odell was drifting in and out of consciousness and would not communicate with flight attendants. Additionally, he did not fasten his seatbelt. This eventually led to him being taken off the flight.

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told.



Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

🚨FA WR Odell Beckham Jr. getting escorted off an @AmericanAir plane

pic.twitter.com/wcr37CC9Vf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 27, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney Responds

Moreover, numerous videos of the incident were taken and posted online. As you can see, OBJ was very respectful and cooperative. No citations or arrests were made, and Odell was eventually free to go. Either way, it was a very odd situation for everyone involved.

Following this mess, OBJ’s attorney Daniel Davilier put a lengthy statement about what went down. Overall, it seems like this was just one huge misunderstanding. Davilier claims that Beckham Jr. was simply putting a blanket over his head because he likes to sleep on long flights. The unresponsiveness was simply due to how tired he was.

A statement from Daniel Davilier — Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney: pic.twitter.com/2ofpyHGJ5A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

Subsequently, when asked to put on his seatbelt, OBJ complied. However, the flight attendants told him it was too late and that he would have to be taken off of the flight. Overall, it was a very bizarre situation that had Odell fairly shocked. For instance, he took to Twitter where he wrote “never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all.”

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Hopefully, OBJ is able to move past this and get back to his regularly scheduled activities. After all, numerous teams are trying to sign him right now, which means he has a lot of cities to visit.

Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NFL world.

