Tory Lanez Prison Photo Surfaces, He's All Smiles Behind Bars

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in August after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Since receiving his sentence, the performer and his fans have continued to push for his release. Throughout his prison stay, different reports have come out about how the performer is doing while locked up. In July, for example, attorney Ronda Renee Dixon described him as looking "totally despondent" in custody.

Now, however, a new photo of the performer has emerged online, and he appears to be doing okay. In the photo, which was posted on social media by Lanez's close friend Ray Written, the two of them are seen standing in front of a mural. Lanez wears a big smile, flashing a peace sign and sporting an all-denim fit.

Tory Lanez Flashes Peace Sign In New Prison Photo

"Went to visit my brother yesterday," Ray captioned the photo. "Man had the freshest cleanest air forces I ever seen. Spirit so high & energy so great. We standing with you Forever, you’ll be home soon [umbrella emoji]." Lanez looks pretty cheerful considering the circumstances, most recently filing yet another motion to dismiss his sentence.

His latest motion stems from a testimony from his driver and bodyguard Jauquan Smith, who was present for Megan Thee Stallion's shooting. Smith claims that he witnessed Meg and Tory get into an argument, which eventually turned into an altercation between the "Cobra" performer and Kelsey Harris. He alleges that he saw Harris holding a gun at one point, and that Lanez tried to grab it out of her hand when the shot was fired. He says he "did not see who shot the weapon." What do you think of the new photo of Tory Lanez in prison? How does it look like he's doing behind bars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

