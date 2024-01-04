Meghann Cuniff Drops Merch Inspired By Tory Lanez's Insult To Her

You can now rep everyone's favorite "googly-eyed b***h" on hoodies, mugs, and more, adding to the journalist's breakout year.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
It's odd to say that a reporter had a "breakout year" much like a rapper would, but Meghann Cuniff defies all odds. Moreover, the reporter gained a lot of notoriety over the past two years thanks to her hard-working diligence and dedication while covering the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting case. In fact, she provoked the latter's ire so much that he called her a "googly-eyed b***h," a title that she's happy to embrace as part of her brand. Another common title of the journalist's is "Meghann Thee Reporter," and we just got good news about how we can rep this moment in our everyday lives.

Furthermore, Meghann Cuniff just launched a new merch series with three logos referencing these names and her job. Bryson "Boom" Paul designed the logos, a fellow journalist who has also worked tirelessly to fairly, accurately, and clearly report on some of hip-hop's biggest crime stories. The new pieces– comprised of either mugs, hoodies, shirts, and stickers with one of these logos– are available on the Southern California-based media figure's website. Both reporters thanked each other for their help and for their work on social media, which is a heartening thing to see between two 9-to-5ers (and probably a whole lot more) in the media.

Meghann Cuniff Launches Merch Line

"Thank you to @meghanncuniff for reaching out and trusting me to create her logos as she ascends to a new level of notoriety in the media landscape,” Paul expressed on Twitter. “Congrats on the breakout 2023 and may the success continue in 2024. #meghanntheereporter." "Thank you so much, Bryson!" Meghan Cuniff replied. "I am very excited to unveil everything for you all! I’ll start accepting pre-orders later this week for some MTR and GEB swag."

Meanwhile, as for the Tory and Megan case, not much has happened as of late in the strictly legal sense of it all. Sure, some more gossip emerged surrounding her former bodyguard, but that's mostly for the online narratives and rumor mills. Hopefully the words of "Boom" ring true and Cuniff continues to find great success in 2024. For more on Meghann Cuniff, Tory Lanez, and Megan Thee Stallion, come back to HNHH.

