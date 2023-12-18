Drake Kick Stream: Canadian Wants $1B Contract With Platform, Reacts To $0.20 Tip From Viewer

At this point in his career, there's little that Drake has to cross off his bucket list or prove to anyone else. Still, as he moves into his late 30s, the Toronto native has made it known that retirement isn't on the horizon for him anytime soon. Even if he doesn't follow up For All The Dogs with another LP for a minute, Drake is at least providing entertainment in other ways. Recently, he's taken up streaming in tandem with Kick, sometimes recruiting Lil Yachty to join him for fun nights of gambling and laughter.

This weekend, the "Nice For What" artist was rolling solo while going live online, sipping on a pink drink in the tropics. "This is about you more than it is about me," he said while sitting outside enjoying his beverage by the pool. "F**k Drake for the night. That's what she said," the father of one quips in the clip below. "No, but honestly tho, thank you for the $0.20 tip. I appreciate that, it'll go to a good cause," he promised the loyal viewer with a straight face.

Drake Hopes to Grow His Fortune on Kick

"We're giving away [a million] tonight. I want you guys to get rich, I want you to feel rich. I hope you get blessed tonight. We got people calling in on FaceTime. This is really about blessing the people for the holidays. Happy holidays to you all, whatever you celebrate. Going into the new year, I hope I can put some money into yuh pockets," the multi-talent told viewers.

Afterward, Drake impressed himself by successfully navigating through the stream, telling the platform he wants a billion-dollar deal from them. "I'm available," he teased before taking a hit of his hookah. Would you like to see Champagne Papi spend more time streaming on Kick? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

