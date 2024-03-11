Nicki Minaj Possibly Seen Arguing With Hairstylist Backstage During "Pink Friday 2 Tour"

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her revival of her iconic Pink Friday series with its sequel and its accompanying set of concerts. The Trinidadian femcee icon is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which began at the start of March. Its album dropped back in December of last year to mixed reviews. But you know her Barbz are going to fully support all of her work. However, the tour appears to be having its issues, as Nicki Minaj and a hairstylist got into it a little.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, they obtained photo evidence of the seemingly heated interaction backstage. It is a pretty blurry photo from her Seattle show last night, March 10, so it is hard to confirm how serious it got. However, Nicki's stance and body language toward the hairstylist do reveal that there was some frustration from the rapper. Those were possibly stemming from some other production issues.

Nicki Minaj Was Apparently Dealing With Other Issues Too

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Reports say that were wardrobe delays, which could certainly include her wigs that she is synonymous with. TMZ did reach out to Nicki and have not heard back, nor has she spoken about it. Fans were mixed in their reactions, saying the superstar overreacted, while others were on her side. More could come of this, so be sure to stick with us for any updates.

