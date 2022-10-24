The Game let down a slew of fans of South Korea when he was a no show for the Jive Super Live Festival.

The Compton MC was the scheduled headliner at the 2022 Jive Super Live Festival at Seoul’s Jamsil stadium on October 16th for what would’ve been his first show in Korea. A week before the festival, the rapper pulled out of the show, including other performers like Jay Park, Zico, and Tiger ZK.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 17: (L-R) Jayceon “The Game” Taylor and Bill Bellamy attend The 2013 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ESPY)

The Game’s team didn’t confirm his presence at the festival after organizers sent an email. However, they later issued a statement to KBizoom confirming that his agency cancelled the show in a “reckless manner.”

“With only a week left in Korea, The Game’s agency notified the cancellation of the schedule in a reckless manner. What should we do when the artist is not coming? It is regrettable that many Korean production companies, many artists preparing for this performance, and, most of all, the Korean audience who waited for this event, are bound to suffer tremendous losses due to The Game’s sudden cancellation,” the statement read.

There hasn’t been any response as to why he cancelled the show. But, as AllHipHop reports, it could be due to the cannabis laws in Korea. The organizers warned The Game’s agency that using cannabis or any other drugs will result in severe punishment.

“Please make it clear to The Game and his crew that the organizers are concerned about,” the letter read. “Please keep in mind that Korea is a country that strictly regulates narcotics, and that the use of any drugs is prohibited not only before entering the country but also during the period of stay. If any violations occur to the artist or party during the period of stay, the organizer will not be held responsible under the laws of the Republic of Korea.”

We’ll keep you posted if the Game responds.

