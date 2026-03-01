Young Thug Claps Back At Claims He's Cheating On Mariah The Scientist

Young Thug has gone through a lot of relationship drama with his fiancée Mariah The Scientist, with apologies following cheating scandals around him. It seems like they still have to deal with this scrutiny, though, as a video of Thugger dancing with a woman at the club went viral.

In the clip, Thug walks past a woman taking a dancing video and dances alongside her, with her noticing and greeting him. Many fans assumed he was dancing "on" the woman or looked at her body, which led many to claim that he's cheating or cheated on Mariah.

In response, the Atlanta rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted message. "Just was walking pass the camera and danced with a fan on some cool s**t don't make it nun crazy," he wrote. "And yes I already saw the camera lol I have a wife."

But Young Thug doubled down in another tweet from last night (Saturday, February 28). "N***a can’t even show luv to fans lol I was just being nice and having fun with humans," he expressed. "I don’t know that girl or want to, no shade to her tho she’s beautiful."

Is Mariah The Scientist Young Thug's Wife?

For those unaware, Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist got engaged last December at the former's Atlanta show. However, they haven't officially confirmed that they tied the knot, so we'll see if that happens at some point in the near future.

This engagement followed a lot of drama for the couple, whether it was the YSL RICO case or a lot of speculation about their dynamic. In the face of cheating scandals and social media rifts, though, it's clear that they're still going strong.

With Young Thug's new album on the way, we'll see if this social media gossip becomes a lyrical focus on the LP. Fans hope he bounces back hard after UY SCUTI, his first full-length since leaving prison, disappointed many fans last year.