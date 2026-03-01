Young Thug Claps Back At Claims He's Cheating On Mariah The Scientist

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Claps Back Claims Cheating Mariah The Scientist
Mariah The Scientist headlines Summerfest's Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard on Thursday, July 4, 2024. © Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Young Thug explained a video of him dancing next to a woman at the club, and he's not done standing by Mariah The Scientist.

Young Thug has gone through a lot of relationship drama with his fiancée Mariah The Scientist, with apologies following cheating scandals around him. It seems like they still have to deal with this scrutiny, though, as a video of Thugger dancing with a woman at the club went viral.

In the clip, Thug walks past a woman taking a dancing video and dances alongside her, with her noticing and greeting him. Many fans assumed he was dancing "on" the woman or looked at her body, which led many to claim that he's cheating or cheated on Mariah.

In response, the Atlanta rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted message. "Just was walking pass the camera and danced with a fan on some cool s**t don't make it nun crazy," he wrote. "And yes I already saw the camera lol I have a wife."

But Young Thug doubled down in another tweet from last night (Saturday, February 28). "N***a can’t even show luv to fans lol I was just being nice and having fun with humans," he expressed. "I don’t know that girl or want to, no shade to her tho she’s beautiful."

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

Is Mariah The Scientist Young Thug's Wife?

For those unaware, Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist got engaged last December at the former's Atlanta show. However, they haven't officially confirmed that they tied the knot, so we'll see if that happens at some point in the near future.

This engagement followed a lot of drama for the couple, whether it was the YSL RICO case or a lot of speculation about their dynamic. In the face of cheating scandals and social media rifts, though, it's clear that they're still going strong.

With Young Thug's new album on the way, we'll see if this social media gossip becomes a lyrical focus on the LP. Fans hope he bounces back hard after UY SCUTI, his first full-length since leaving prison, disappointed many fans last year.

Mariah The Scientist still seems supportive of her boo, even if she hasn't addressed much of this on the Internet as of late. Still, hopefully they continue to work through the drama if they so choose.

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Explains Video Dancing With Woman Club Gossip Young Thug Explains Video Of Him Dancing With A Woman At The Club
Producer Wheezy's Birthday Party Gossip Woman's Young Thug Tribute Sparks Relationship Rumors As Fans Tag Mariah The Scientist
Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards Relationships Young Thug Proclaims His Love For His Wife Weeks After Mariah The Scientist Drama
Young Thug Posts Mariah The Scientist Broke Up Hip Hop News Relationships Young Thug Posts Up With Mariah The Scientist After Claiming They Broke Up
Comments 0