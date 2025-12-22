Keke Palmer joined one of Blueface's recent livestreams to help teach him pilates. The situation has led to numerous viral clips circulating on social media. At one point, Blueface instructed Palmer and two other girls to "go lower" while they showed him proper squat exercises.

Elsewhere in the stream, Blueface got on the mat and showed off his comically incorrect form. "Let me see you do one," he suggested to Palmer as she laughed at his effort. Eventually, Blueface figured it out, and the group celebrated the success. "Good job!" Palmer shouted.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared clips from the livestream on Instagram, fans in the comments section weren't thrilled. "Most of us are grown and move how we want to. Keke was calling out Trey Songz, RIGHTFULLY SO, yet here she is hanging out with Blueface like it’s a safe space. My God today," one user wrote. Another added: "Very interesting she would pull up on blueface. Learning a lot about keke with this one."

Who Is Blueface Dating?

Blueface has been making tons of headlines since getting out of prison last month. He had been serving time behind bars for a probation violation. In the time since, he's gotten into and out of a relationship with Hazel-E. He's also begun dating Nevaeh Akira.

Rumors recently surfaced that Akira is expecting her first child with Blueface, although the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold, shut down the idea in a comment on social media. “He ain’t been out 60 days. Why would a woman want this before you even get of parole. He he think it’s because she love him,” she wrote, as caught by Hot 97.