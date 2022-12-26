Big families are obviously in style this year. Though he’s already a father of six, Diddy was proud to announce earlier this month that he welcomed a new child. The majority of his kids were born to the late Kim Porter. However, the latest arrival belongs to 28-year-old Dana Tran.

As it turns out, the cyber security specialist previously gave birth in October. Love Sean Combs’ existence was kept quiet for several weeks. Since her father broke the internet with his revelation, she’s been the talk of the town.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Now that the dust has somewhat settled, it appears both the infants parents have been eager to capture photos with her. Over the weekend, an image of Tran holding her swaddled baby on the beach made its way onto @theneighborhood talk.

Though we can’t see little Love’s face, an abundance of thick, dark hair sits on top of her head. Most of the baby’s body is covered, but her adorable tiny arm is visible, holding onto her mom’s chest for comfort.

It remains unclear if Tran has been on vacation with friends and her child, or if she simply resides in a warmer, more beachy area. In fact, little is still known about the new mother, including the nature of her relationship with Diddy.

Speaking of the Bad Boy, he was eager to share some snapshots of his namesake himself. On Christmas Day, the father of seven uploaded an Instagram post that finds most of his family wearing matching festive pyjamas.

In the centre of it all is Love, wearing a unique holiday onesie of her own. Once again, the proud papa keeps her face hidden, though a bow sits on top of her thick, dark locks.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE,” Combs wrote in the caption.

While his holiday certainly did have some wholesome moments, Diddy still kept the internet laughing with his usual antics. Check out what he had to say about Yung Miami’s recent interview with G Herbo here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

