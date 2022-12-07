The hip-hop community is continuing to mourn the tragic and sudden death of Takeoff just last month. The Migos member was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an altercation that broke out over a game of dice at a private party. He was only 28 years old.

It’s now being reported that he died without a will. His estimated net worth of $26 million currently has no heirs and is causing trouble among his parents.

Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Battle For Takeoff Estate

The Atlanta native’s mother, Titania Davenport-Treet, and his father, Kenneth M Ball are fighting over who will distribute their son’s assets.

According to Georgia law, without a will, his closest relatives have exclusive rights over both his money and assets. Included in these assets is his extensive music catalog, as well as residual income from the “Casper” rapper’s record sales.

Takeoff’s brother shares a heartfelt message to him 🙏 RIP 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ceOCmUlC1l — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 28, 2022

Davenport-Treet and Ball each believe that they should have the right to control their son’s estate and distribute these assets how they wish.

His estranged parents reportedly don’t get along already, so this is causing even more issues within the family.

Take rapped about being raised by a single mother on a few instances throughout his career as the most underrated member of the Migos. “And most of us got single parents, only a mother / N****s in the kitchen whipping chickens, tryna get butter,” he rapped on the 2015 Migos track, “Highway 85.”

On the trio’s smash hit, “T-Shirt,” he famously rapped about his mom encouraging him to stay off the streets.

Ball is contesting that he was around to parent and assist in raising his child.

Just last week, Houston police arrested and charged the gunman with murder in Takeoff’s death.

Takeoff’s first posthumous verse was released last week. He appeared on the track “Feel The Fiyaaaah” alongside A$AP Rocky, off of Metro Boomin’s sophomore album, HEROES & VILLAINS.

