Diddy trolled Soulja Boy on New Year’s Eve, remarking that he “did everything first.” Reflecting on the end of 2022, Diddy also shared advice for his followers going into the new year.

“It’s fuckin’ Friday,” he began. “We out here, doing what we do, doing it first, like we always did. I’m back outside. You know, Soulja Boy, I did everything first n***a. It’s alright. I said your name, I know you ain’t gon… but hey!”

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the ‘Killing Them Softly’ Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

From there, Diddy urged his followers to take a break from the “negative energy” offered by the internet.

“Check it out, it’s so much bad shit on the internet right now,” he said. “So much negative energy. So much, just like, yo… everybody, let’s lift up the frequency and vibration. Let’s stay off this fuckin’ internet. If you seeing this, turn your phone off for a day. Get you some rest, get closer to God. Get closer to your friends.”

He continued: “Be kind to people. Think about what you’re saying, think about what you’re doing. And get ready for ’23 to rise. This your season of wealth, your season of happiness, your season of peace. God bless y’all. Love!”

Diddy has primarily been traveling throughout the Caribbean over the holidays. In previous posts on Instagram, Diddy shared a tour of the yacht he’s been using. He also reportedly joined Drake at a high-profile charity event in St. Barts on Thursday. Other guests included Lenny Kravitz, Mary J. Blige, Naomi Watts, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora, and more.

Check out Diddy’s video in honor of New Year’s Eve below.

