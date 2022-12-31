Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.

For her part, the City Girl recently admitted having her baby daddy, Southside, on her roster of sneaky links. Diddy, however, fully had a child with another woman earlier this year. The world was utterly shocked by the news when it came out a few weeks back.

Kenny Burns, Yung Miami, Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, and Sean Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control’s CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at The Fox Theater on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Miami has since clarified that she knew about the little one – Love Sean Combs – before the rest of the world. She revealed this during her interview with G Herbo on her Caresha Please podcast. The confession later got a noteworthy reaction from her beau.

On TikTok, the father of seven posted a video montage of him as Black Ass Santa, celebrating the holidays in various festive ways. Among them was turning into the Revolt TV series. At the time, he was quick to accuse the 27-year-old of flirting with his girl.

Of course, Twitter just as quickly poked fun at Diddy for not allowing Caresha to chat with other men when he got another woman pregnant.

Why Diddy acting like he ain’t got 20 thousand bitches talking ‘bout G herbo trynna flirt with his shorty 🤣🤣🤣

Bffr!! — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@deelynxtte) December 25, 2022

Despite the drama the internet is trying to create, Miami is making it clear that she and Combs are unphased. On Saturday (December 31), she dropped off a series of photos that find her and the 53-year-old cruising on an ATV through the night.

“Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you,” her caption reads. In the following snapshots, the “Twerkulator” artist poses on the deck of a luxury boat. Hugging her famous curves in a strapless silver dress, paired with chunky heels and minimal elegant jewellery.

It remains unclear if the snapshots are recent, or if Yung Miami and Diddy will be welcoming 2023 together. Check back later for updates on how all your favourite stars spend the big night.