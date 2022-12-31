Ludacris has been living his best life in recent years. After taking a break from music, the Atlanta bred star took his talents to the big screen and behind the camera.

As 2022 comes to an end, the “Move” rapper penned a motivational message for fans while lounging in a hot tub in the snow. “Cheers to 2023,” he shared. “Wishing everybody love, peace, happiness, and challenging y’all to do some new sh*t in the new year that you ain’t never did before. I love y’all. Cheers.” The caption reads: “Let The Past Be The PAST.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 04: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges attends the 2022 Georgia State University Commencement Ceremony at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Ludacris is jo stranger to trying to new things. Earlier this year, he earned an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management degree at Georgia State University. He also made a seamless switch from rapping to acting when many people doubted his abilities. “When you come into it as a rapper,” he told Las Vegas Weekly, “people have a certain idea about you in the first place. So you have to go hard to not be looked at as some form of your regular everyday character.”

Last year, he created an animated series based on his eldest daughter, Karma. The Netflix series is based on real-life situations that Karma actually went through and tackles topics like self esteem. No stranger to encouraging others, Luda gave his 21-year old daughter advice on embracing her unique qualities as a young, Black girl.

“[I told her] there’s a creator that made us all with unique qualities, and you have to embrace those qualities — and that she comes from a long lineage of strong Black hair.”

As for his acting career, Luda says he likes to challenge people’s expectations of him. “I like to do the opposite of what people expect me to do” he told Las Vegas Weekly. “And I love doing that and continuing to grow and expand my acting résumé.” Check out Luda’s end of the year inspo below.