Lil Durk must be celebrating a lot these days, given the success of his latest album Almost Healed, one of 2023’s most high-profile rap releases so far in the mainstream. Moreover, he just took to his Instagram Story to show off a load of cash, surely a reflection of his wild earnings from that project and other endeavors. While he’s no stranger to great commercial heights, The Voice is one of those rappers whose profile only seems to expand and grow more universal with each year. This time around, a killer song with J. Cole and more prolific media appearances have cemented his already burgeoning status as a leader in the game.

“I see the plot now I gotta play my part threats to everybody thang way,” Lil Durk wrote on a picture of stacks of hundred dollar bills seemingly from his neck to his knees. “Threats To Everybody” is actually a track off of OTF’s Loyal Bros 2 compilation presented by Smurk himself. Also, “thang” is likely a tribute to his late brother OTF DThang. Reference aside, the Chicago MC often balances his success with his commitment to street values, and giving back to the circumstances and community he came from. As such, it’s no surprise that he would give material wealth in service to those ideas.

Lil Durk’s Stacks Are Piling Up

Screenshot via Instagram @lildurk

In fact, the 30-year-old posted a lot on his Instagram Story as of late, resulting in a nice post-album rollout of updates. While he’s never one to stay quiet, he’s taking advantage of everything he can to capitalize on the many sets of eyes on him: interviews, a tour, and much more. For starters, he posted a desire to return to shorter albums after Almost Healed‘s 21-song run. “I’m going back to 13 songs a album y’all can have that 20+ song album,” Lil Durk expressed.

Meanwhile, the “All My Life” hitmaker also took a moment to commend the female rappers that are pushing the game right now. “Make hip hop fun again,” he wrote on IG. “We understand everybody got money but let’s f**k em up like we was doing s/o the females who been working salute keep going up.” For the latest news and updates on Lil Durk, stay posted on HNHH.

