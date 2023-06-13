Lil Durk has voiced his support for YNW Melly amid the rapper’s ongoing double murder trial. In a post on his Instagram Story, Tuesday, Durk shared a picture of Melly in the courtroom with the caption, “Free @YNWMelly.” The two rappers have previously collaborated with Lil Baby on the 2021 track, “Take Kare.”

Melly’s double murder trial kicked off on Monday, after the rapper spent the last four years in jail. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Melly may end up facing the death penalty.

Read More: YNW Melly, Lil Baby, & Lil Durk Get Vulnerable On “Take Kare”

Lil Durk At New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )

Melly’s attorney David A. Howard used the lack of a motive presented by both police and prosecutors as a key part of his defense in his opening statement. “Do you know what does require motive?” he asked rhetorically. “A young man to wake up one day and decide that he’s going to kill two of his best friends – best friends that he grew up with; best friends that he hangs out with; best friends who he lives with; best friends whose careers he was trying to launch alongside his own. They have no reason for why he would do this because there is no reason. And if there’s no reason, it doesn’t make sense.”

Howard continued: “And, if after four years of investigation, the state comes and says, ‘Hey, he killed two of his best friends.’ And you’re wondering why, and their answer is, ‘Uh, I dunno.’ That’s the first indication that they’re just guessing and don’t know what they’re talking about.” He also cited an Instagram user who posted about committing the murders afterward.

Lil Durk Says “Free YNW Melly”

Durk isn’t the only rapper to show support for Melly in recent days. Boosie Badazz also attended Melly’s first day in court on Monday. Keep an eye out for more updates regarding YNW Melly’s double murder trial as the week continues.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Appears At YNW Melly Trial, Gets Annoyed With Man Sleeping During Testimony

[Via]