Nicki Minaj Breaks Spotify Record And Breaks Down Her Writing For Fans

The commercial accolades keep coming for Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2. The rapper released her first new studio album in 5 years last month and it's been a hit with fans. The feature-packed effort sports appearances from Drake, J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Songs like "FTCU," "Needle," and "Everybody" have already taken off on the Hot 100. In combination with hit singles like "Super Freaky Girl" and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," the album racked up hundreds of millions of streams quickly.

In fact, Pink Friday 2 just broke a record for how quickly it's generating streams. Minaj's newest effort just surpassed 1 billion streams which is an incredibly impressive milestone on its own. But it gets even more impressive when you learn that she also broke the record for the fastest album to hit 1 billion streams by a female rapper in the history of the platform. Additionally, she became the first female rapper with five different albums that each crossed 1 billion streams.

Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Achievements

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj peeled back the curtain on her creative process during an Instagram Live. She broke down the songwriting process of one of the new album's biggest hits, "FTCU." It's the same song that she revealed J. Cole took a particular interest in when she first played it for him prior to the release of the album.

It's the same track that Nicki has been teasing an upcoming remix for. While she didn't say who would be joining her on the song she did say it was a male rapper. That's why after learning of his pre-release intrigue with the song many suspected that Cole was the artist joining her for a remix. Nicki hasn't shared an official release date for the remix yet. What do you think of the fast commercial success of Pink Friday 2? Did you find her breaking down her songwriting and lyrical content impressive or helpful? Let us know in the comment section below.

