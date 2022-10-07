Rihanna is one of the most beloved artists in the entire world, and if you have something negative to say about her, the stans will come after you. Of course, Rihanna recently announced that she would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, which is going to be a massive performance that millions of fans are going to tune in for.

As it turns out, one famous sports broadcaster isn’t sold on Rihanna as the headline act. In a recent interview, Dan Patrick explained that he would have preferred Taylor Swift. Patrick believes Rihanna is more of a fashion icon now and that in terms of music, she hasn’t done enough as of late to deserve the halftime honors.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DirecTV

“I would’ve chosen Taylor Swift, but Taylor says that she’s gotta wait ’til she re-records all of her albums,” Patrick said. “I would’ve been curious who she would’ve brought in. Rihanna hasn’t done anything, really. Not that much. She’s more of a fashion icon now.”

Patrick’s criticism certainly could have been a lot worse, although we’re sure a few people will be upset with what he had to say.

