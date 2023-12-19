Rihanna Touring Again After New Music Drops: "It's Only Fair"

Thankfully for her Navy, Rihanna hasn't been totally absent from the spotlight while taking a hiatus from music. Instead, we've seen her pour into Fenty Beauty/Skin, as well as her lingerie line. She made a triumphant return to the stage in 2022 with powerful contributions to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack like "Lift Me Up," but at this time, it's unclear when the mother of two plans to deliver her next studio LP.

2016's ANTI was an impressive body of work, with features coming from SZA and Drake on "Consideration" and "Work" respectively. It's unclear who Rih is interested in collaborating with on her next project, though many hip-hop heads have expressed interest in hearing a joint song between her and ASAP Rocky. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, the Barbadian artist gave an update on when we might hear new music from her, as well as any upcoming tour plans.

When is Rihanna Going on Tour Again?

"Well we're always gonna go back on tour," Rih told the outlet after laughing. "I feel like, when there's new music. We already know what that's gonna be, with the songs that I've performed my last tour. That was a long time ago, I feel like it's only fair that my fans get what they've been waiting on, which is new music. After that, lets just like, blow everything up," she declared, seemingly hinting at an explosive schedule of performances coming in the future.

Elsewhere in the news, Rihanna can't stop gushing about being a mother of two and watching her other half, ASAP Rocky, step confidently into fatherhood. Rumour has it that the Bad Gal is eager to see if they can conceive a girl in the future, though it's unclear how much time she wants to take off after having RZA and Riot back to back. Read more about the Mayers family at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

