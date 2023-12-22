Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Songs Of The Year To The Delight Of Afrobeats Fans

While fans are waiting on Rihanna to record some new music, she appears to be spending plenty of time listening to other's songs. When an interviewer caught up with her during a recent Fenty x Puma event she had some thoughts on her favorite music of 2023. At first, she's asked about her album of the year, which she doesn't exactly have an answer for. She describes herself as more of a streaming singles girl than an albums girl and instead suggests some of her favorite songs of 2023.

In particular, she lists two tracks she's had on repeat. Those songs are "UNAVAILABLE" by Davido and "Mnike" by Tyler ICU. In the comments of the video, fans praise her taste in afrobeats. "She has GREAT TASTE IN MUSIC!!!," the top comment on the post reads. "Mnike is so good Rihanna is an amapiano warrior," and "Nah fr cuz UNAVAILABLE is still on repeat" two other comments read. Check out the full video of Rihanna listing off her favorite music of 2023 below.

Rihanna's Best Songs Of 2023

Some new Rihanna music might be on the way soon, though it isn't coming from where fans expect. Video of RiRi dancing to a song from the new Nicki Minaj album Pink Friday 2 made the rounds online. The clip made enough noise that Nicki herself responded. She announced that there was yet another deluxe edition of the album coming out but it couldn't be released until Rihanna turned in the vocals for a feature on the updated project.

RiRi hasn't revealed when she'll drop new music. But she did make a revelation about what will come next whenever she does. In a recent interview, she confirmed that a tour will follow her new music. She said "it's only fair" to fans that she tour on the back of any new material she drops. Her last album Anti was released all the way back in 2016. What do you think of Rihanna's picks for her favorite songs of 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

