Rihanna's New Fenty Beauty Photos Are The "Serve Of The Century"

Fenty Beauty recently dropped off a new photo campaign starring Rihanna herself on the brand's Instagram account, and fans are gagged. In one of the posts, the hitmaker is seen in a show-stopping red lip and an understated eye look. The beat, of course, managed to complement her new lighter locks perfectly. "Y’all red-y for this @badgalriri serve of the century?" the caption reads. "All eyes on Muva’s sultry, stunning night out #FENTYFACE slay. And you already know the lips stay on RED!"

The post further provided fans with a list of products used on Rihanna in the photo, so they can recreate the look themselves at home. The brand also shared a video of RiRi perfecting her makeup in a mirror, though the audio is muted. “When you’re talking about the other trash a** mascaras on the market and have to mute the video,” a voiceover hilariously declares.

Read More: Rihanna's Laugh Leaves ASAP Rocky Speechless Mid-Interview: Watch

Rihanna Stuns For Fenty Beauty

“Isss #HellaThicc or nothin' bish!" the caption also reads. This is far from the first look the performer's knocked out of the park lately, however. She showed out at the F1 Grand Prix earlier this week with ASAP Rocky by her side. RiRi fittingly stunned in a sporty, and pricey, fit. She even wore an ankle watch consisting of "70 carats of round and emerald-cut diamonds, set in 18K white gold," worth a whopping $400K.

The couple also surprised fans in Vegas recently, turning heads with their bold looks. Rihanna was seen wearing a long brown leather jacket, fully flexing her face card with a sleek updo. ASAP Rocky, on the other hand, rocked an eye-catching lime green jacket from his collection, which he paired with some navy carpenter pants and a baseball cap reading "ALLAH." What do you think of Fenty Beauty's new photo campaign? Are you a fan of RiRi's red lip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rihanna's Diamond Ankle Watch Costs $400K, Singer Among Grand Prix's Best Dressed

[Via]