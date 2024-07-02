Drake’s New Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds New York

Madame Tussauds has sparked another debate.

It's no secret that Drake's been making headlines a lot these days for various different reasons. The hitmaker was wrapped up in a heated lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar in recent months, for one, which nearly everyone had an opinion on. This included Rick Ross, who was just beaten down by a few alleged Drake fans in Vancouver over the weekend. Drizzy has yet to officially address the debacle, though he did look relatively unbothered last night celebrating Canada Day alongside Kevin Durant.

Of course, his current virality makes him a perfect candidate for Madame Tussauds, recently prompting the NYC museum to unveil a brand-new Drake wax figure. Reportedly, they also just revamped the museum portion of the museum, which the unveiling was part of. He's depicted wearing a khaki jacket and jeans, positioned alongside the likes of Beyonce, Harry Styles, and more.

Drake Wax Figure Sparks Debate

As expected, the new wax figure has prompted mixed reactions among social media users, who are weighing in under a post by Baller Alert. While some think the artist behind the portrayal nailed it, others think it could use some work. Many even argue that it more closely resembles other artists, like French Montana or Bad Bunny. "Aubrey Montana," one fan jokes. "Close enough," someone else says.

This is far from the first time one of Madame Tussauds' figures sparked a debate among social media users, however. Earlier this month, they unveiled a wax figure of Rihanna, which left fans similarly split. Some insist that it's a spitting image of the Fenty icon, while others think that something went terribly wrong. What do you think of Madame Tussauds New York unveiling a new Drake wax figure? How does it look? Did they nail it or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.