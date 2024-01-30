Latto & Jennifer Lopez Collab Doesn't Fly With All Listeners, Rap Diva Responds

Self-proclaimed "girls girl" Latto continues to expand her impressive resume of musical collaborators. For her latest release, the Atlanta-based artist jumped on the remix of Jennifer Lopez's "Can't Get Enough," dropping off a red-hot visual to accompany the sensual song. "Call the doctor, I don't see nobody but you / Do I still love you? Baby, is the sky blue? / Spoil a b**ch down and he faithful to me too," Latto raps on her verse, making it clear that she accepts nothing short of the best in love and beyond.

As People reports, the "Put It On Da Floor" hitmaker was clearly excited to work with someone as legendary as Lopez. Between her discography, film credits, and endeavours in the fashion/beauty world, there's little that the blonde beauty hasn't done. While Latto is happy to now have joint songs with J. Lo, Cardi B, and Mariah Carey already under her belt, social media users are expressing discontent with the newly released remix.

Latto Gives Haters a Piece of Her Mind

"Love Latto to death, but who is making these decisions? 🫤," a listener not feeling the "Can't Get Enough (Remix)" asked on Twitter/X. When she saw the post, the 25-year-old didn't take long to clap back. "Girl, I [got a] call that THEE Jennifer Lopez wanted to do a song [with] me? I made the decision, just like [you] would too. [The f**k] is [you] talm 'bout?" Latto wrote without missing a beat.

Latto's internet critics aren't the only ones she's squaring up against this winter. According to a celebrity makeup artist, she and fellow femcee Coi Leray came to blows not long ago, with the 777 hitmaker coming out on top. The rumours have yet to be confirmed by either party, but you can still catch up on the gossip at the link below. For more music/pop culture news, tap back in with HNHH later.

