Peso Pluma Forced To Cancel Tijuana Show After Cartel Makes Death Threats

Regional Mexican singer Peso Pluma has had a massive breakout 2023. The singer rose rapidly to incredible fame this year following numerous high-profile collaborations. He's had numerous songs on the Hot 100 each week dating back to early this year. Pluma's style of music is often described as corridos tumbados which evokes drug-trade lyrics and thematic content. He famously has numerous songs dedicated to legendary drug lord El Chapo. Now, his chosen style is making it more difficult for him to tour.

Earlier this week, a number of banners were posted in various towns making death threats at Peso Pluma if he chose to perform there. "This is for you, Peso Pluma. Refrain from appearing this October 14. Because it will be your last presentation," a banner posted in Tijuana translated to. Subsequently, Pluma is clearly taking the threats seriously as he's announced a series of concert cancelations, including his planned Tijuana show. His label made the official announcement, which reads "Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana."

Peso Pluma Cancels Tijuana Show

Peso Pluma having a breakout 2023 is no understatement. Consequently, he was nominated for three awards at this year's MTV Video Music Awards including best new artist, which ultimately ended up going to Ice Spice. He also appeared on Barack Obama's annual summer playlist alongside some major names. His collaboration with Yng Lvcas "La Bebe (Remix)" popped up on the former president's playlist.

Additionally this isn't even the only time in recent weeks that Pluma was forced to cancel shows. Earlier this week when the banners first appeared he announced numerous cancelations and reschedulings of previously announced shows on his tour. While an official reason wasn't given at the time, the new cancelation likely informs the reason for the earlier ones following the death threats. What do you think of Peso Pluma being forced to cancel his show after receiving cartel death threats? Let us know in the comment section below.

